Thousands protest at DU against quota in govt jobs

Students bring out mega procession as anti-quota protest intensifies

Thousands of students brought out a mammoth procession at Dhaka University today protesting the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs.

The demonstration, which started around 3:00pm, is supposed to march through the DU Memory Eternal Chattar, TSC, Bakshi Bazar, BUET, Eden College, New Market intersection, Nilkhet intersection and end at TSC, said Nahid Islam,one of the organiser of the movement.

Earlier, students from various residential halls of the university gathered in front of DU Central Library.

The students announced to boycott classes and exams from tomorrow (Sunday). Protests over the quota reinstatement have also sprung up at universities across the country.

Students started the movement after the HC on June 5 declared illegal the government decision that in 2018 cancelled the 30 percent quota system for the freedom fighters' children in the civil service of ninth to 13th grades.