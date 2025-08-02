Thousands bid farewell to Didarul

Thousands of mourners gathered outside Parkchester Jame Masjid in New York's Bronx on Thursday, as Didarul Islam, the 36-year-old Bangladeshi-American NYPD officer killed in a mass shooting last week, was laid to rest with full honours.

Moments before the funeral prayer, the New York Police Department announced Didarul's posthumous promotion to Detective First Grade. "He gave everything to protect this city," said the NYPD in a tribute shared on its verified Facebook page.

"Today, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch honoured Officer Didarul Islam with a posthumous promotion… We will never forget. Detective Islam's legacy will live on in the heart of every NYPD officer," it said.

The funeral, held under heavy skies and stifling heat, drew officers from over 54 precincts and neighbouring states, alongside community members, local leaders, and city officials, reports The New York Times.

Police officers carry the coffin of NYPD officer Didarul Islam, who was killed in a mass shooting at a Midtown Manhattan office tower on Monday, during his funeral in rainy Bronx, New York City, US on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

The street surrounding the mosque fell silent as uniformed officers, Bangladeshi immigrants, and grieving residents lined up in solemn rows. Just as the service ended, rain began to fall.

Didarul was killed on Monday in a mass shooting that unfolded inside an office tower at 345 Park Avenue. A gunman, who had travelled from Nevada and was reportedly targeting the NFL headquarters, fatally shot Didarul and three others before taking his own life.

"Didarul Islam came to this country as an immigrant with no guarantees, only the hope that hard work, that humility, and that purpose might lead him somewhere meaningful," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during her remarks at the funeral. "And it did."

Didarul had served in the NYPD for just three and a half years, having earlier worked as a school safety agent. Known for taking extra security jobs after long shifts to support his family, he was considered on track for a promotion even before the fatal incident.

He lived in a modest Bronx home with his wife, Jamila Akhter, their two sons aged five and seven, and his parents. Jamila, pregnant with their third child, is expected to give birth in the coming weeks.

The service was attended by city and state leaders, including Mayor Eric Adams and State Assembly member Zohran Mamdani, who sat beside the grieving family.

The funeral procession continued toward New Jersey for burial, led by dozens of police motorcycles. As the hearse passed under the elevated 6 train line, a Manhattan-bound train saluted with a long, mournful horn.