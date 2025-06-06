Thousands in 7 districts celebrate Eid a day ahead

Thousands of Muslims in Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur, Gaibandha, Nilphamari, Moulvibazar, and Jamalpur are celebrating Eid-ul-Azha today in line with Saudi Arabia.

Eid, however, will be celebrated throughout the country tomorrow.

5 districts of Rangpur region

More than two lakh people in 120 villages of the five districts are celebrating Eid today, a day ahead of the national observance.

The Eid congregations (jamaat) were held around 9:00am in the village fields and Eidgahs in the districts.

According to the Rangpur Divisional Administration, the early Eid was observed in 15 villages of Lalmonirhat, 25 in Kurigram, 22 in Rangpur, 28 in Gaibandha, and 30 in Nilphamari. Local administrations took steps to ensure law and order during the religious gatherings.

Maulana Abdul Majed, the Imam from Munshipara village of the Kaliganj upazila, said that villagers have been observing Eid according to Saudi Arabia since 2011.

Kaliganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Jakiya Sultana said, "We've taken necessary measures to maintain peace and order so people can celebrate Eid safely," she said.

Jamalpur

Muslim devotees from 16 villages -- Ballardiar, Mulbari, Satpoa, Sancharpara, Panchpir, Pakhadubi, Bongram, Balia, Bausi, Hosnabad, Patabuga, Putiarpara, Bogarpara, Uchhagram, Char Lotabar, and Kargram -- under Sarishabari upazila in Jamalpur are celebrating the Eid today.

Eid congregations were held at four locations in the upazila, including the Master Bari Jame Mosque in Madhyapara of Ballardiar under Sarishabari municipality. Maulana Azim Uddin Master, the Khatib of the mosque, led the Eid prayers.

Around 200 devotees, including men and women, joined the congregation in a festive and spiritual atmosphere. Following the prayers, they offered animal sacrifices, commemorating the spirit of sacrifice that Eid-ul-Azha represents.

Locals said such observance fosters a deeper sense of unity with the global Muslim community.

Moulvibazar

Muslims in the Circuit House area in Moulvibazar town and Kulaura, Baralekha, and Srimangal upazilas observed the Eid in line with Saudi Arabia and other parts of the Muslim world.

The Eid congregation was held at the same location for the past 19 years. This year's congregation began at 7:30am and drew several hundred worshippers, including women, for whom there were separate prayer arrangements.