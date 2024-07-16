Though not organisationally connected, JCD 'fully supports' quota protests

Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) President Rakibul Islam Rakib today said JCD leaders and activists will "fully support" students in the ongoing quota reform movement.

"Expressing solidarity with the protesting students, JCD today pledges to always fight on the field in the ongoing movement. Since the quota movement began, our activists have been supporting and participating," Rakib said at a press conference this morning at the party's Nayapaltan office in the capital.

"In protest of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's comments and the attacks on students, we will organise programmes in districts, metropolitan areas, and universities across the country tomorrow," he added.

Addressing the press conference, Rakib said, "JCD is not organisationally connected to the ongoing movement, but we will support their rightful cause."

He requested students join the movement to oust the government, saying, "JCD does not want to take any credit for the ongoing student movement."

"If we enter the campus under the banner of the JCD central committee, this issue will take a different path. Therefore, we will participate under the banner of the anti-discrimination movement. We are supporting them in our own way and are fully with them," Rakib added.

"We are fully involved in the anti-quota movement. The president and general secretary of Dhaka University JCD are actively involved in the ongoing movement, although not organisationally," he concluded.

After the press conference, JCD leaders and activists staged a protest march in the Nayapaltan area.