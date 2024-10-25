Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Fri Oct 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Oct 25, 2024 12:14 AM

Bangladesh

Those who’re threatening media to face legal action

Says info ministry
Staff Correspondent
Fri Oct 25, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Oct 25, 2024 12:14 AM
legal action against those threatening media

The Ministry of Information and Broadcast in a press release yesterday condemned the recent incidents of some media organisations being threatened.

The press release, signed by the ministry's public relations officer, said the ministry is aware of the threats of laying siege to certain media outlets' offices, and added that the interim government believes in the freedom of the mass media.

The ministry further said it would take legal action against those involved if any such incident occurs. Meanwhile, Mahfuj Alam, special assistant to the chief adviser, at a press conference in the Foreign Service Academy, yesterday said the government will not tolerate any attack on the freedom of expression. "Legal action will be taken against those who attempt such activities."

