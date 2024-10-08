Those who violate human rights in Bangladesh in recent months need to be accountable: US

Washington has said those responsible for human rights violations in Bangladesh over the past few months need to be held accountable.

"We want to see human rights protected, and that ultimately those responsible for violations of the human rights of the Bangladeshi people over the past few months need to be held accountable," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a briefing yesterday.

Rights bodies have recently expressed concerns over the cases of "mob justice" and "lynching" in Bangladesh following the political changeover.

Miller was asked how Washington will ensure accountability for human rights violations in Bangladesh in light of the growing concern surrounding the increasing number of legal cases being filed against innocent individuals and was also asked about the US government view on the protection of human rights in Bangladesh right now.

Miller was also asked about if the US has placed any communication with Bangladeshi authorities to protect the lives of minorities as there were reports of violence against the minorities in Bangladesh.

"So, of course we want to see the rights of minorities protected in Bangladesh," he said.