Those who spend money to become MPs are the ones who later loot public wealth: Hasnat Abdullah

He calls for election rule changes, vowed zero tolerance for corruption

A courtyard meeting under the banner of the National Citizen Party (NCP) was held at Mohammadpur in Elahabad union of Debidwar upazila last night as part of the party's initiative titled "Politics in the Courtyard".

The event, organised around 9:00pm, aimed to bring politics closer to the people and address their concerns, according to the organisers.

Speaking as the chief guest, Hasnat Abdullah, NCP's chief organiser for the southern region, said the primary goal of the party was to "go door-to-door to hear people's problems, receive their demands, and determine future development plans".

Calling for reforms to ensure fair elections, Hasnat said, "For the past 16 years, we have seen examples of midnight voting, daytime rigging, and even votes being cast from the grave. Even referees have given goals in favour of the Awami League. That is why a change in rules before the election is essential. We must ensure that the umpire does not play in favour of any particular party."

He also criticised the culture of vote buying, saying, "Those who spend money to become Members of Parliament are the ones who later loot public wealth. If any candidate tries to buy votes with money, it should be understood that he is spending illicit wealth. If the people take one thousand taka, in return, development projects worth crores are destroyed. After winning elections by buying votes, these candidates later reap more than what they sowed through bribery, tenders, and extortion."

Talking about his own stance, Hasnat said, "I grew up in Debidwar and still live in a rented house. There is no question of bringing in money through corruption. I will neither give money to people nor take money from them. If I become corrupt, the people will reject me."

Emphasising the role of integrity in society, he added, "If the people are honest, the leaders will also be honest. If the people are corrupt, the leaders will also be corrupt, because leaders are always a reflection of the people. A single conscious individual can change an entire society. This generation does not engage in corruption, does not take bribes, and calls out wrongdoing for what it is. In the future, no one will be able to get away with corruption."

The meeting was presided over by Jamal Mohammad Kabir, chief coordinator of NCP in Debidwar upazila. Other speakers included SM Saif Mostafiz, NCP's joint member secretary; Mahmuda Alam, joint chief organiser for the southern region; and several local leaders.