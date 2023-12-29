Those who attacked journos won’t be spared: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said the culprits involved in the attack on journalists on October 28 would not be spared.

"The country had witnessed many movements and struggles, but journalists were never targeted. The attacks were attempts to murder, as the assailants hit journalists on their heads," she said.

The prime minister made the remarks as a group of journalists injured in the attack, met her at her official residence Gono Bhaban.

"The culprits will have to be brought to justice by reviewing the pictures and video footage of the incidents," she said.

The premier said attacks were also carried out on the house of the chief justice, judge's quarter and on duty police personnel.

"The order givers [of such heinous acts] must face the music," she added.