Those speaking against Tarique Rahman are enemies of democracy: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today branded those who speak against the party and its Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman as "enemies of democracy."

"Those who speak against Mr Tarique today are enemies of democracy. Those who speak against the BNP are enemies of democracy. They speak against the people of this country," he said while addressing a rally organised by Dhaka Metropolitan BNP in Nayapaltan, ahead of a scheduled procession.

Reaffirming the party's stance on the upcoming national election, Fakhrul said, "Our objective is now singular. Elections must be held in Bangladesh in February 2026. Tarique Rahman and the chief adviser finalised this in the London meeting. There will be no exception to this."

Referring to what he termed as indecent remarks and slogans directed at the BNP's acting chairman, Fakhrul added, "That doesn't mean we will use obscene words against them. We must keep that in mind. We will not use those obscene, vulgar words against them. If they say indecent and uncivilised things about our leader, it does not belittle him, rather, it belittles those who say such things."

At a time when Tarique Rahman is playing an active role in party reforms and other matters, Fakhrul alleged that "conspirators are once again trying to destabilise Bangladesh."

"They are trying to ensure that elections do not take place in Bangladesh. They are trying to prevent people from exercising their right to vote. They are trying to stop Bangladesh from rising again," he said.

Fakhrul also alleged that those chanting slogans against Tarique aimed to demoralise the party.

"Those who used indecent language and chanted slogans about my leader Tarique thought that if they said such things, if they gave such slogans, the BNP would perhaps hide inside their homes. But the BNP is that party which has repeatedly risen up, facing every challenge and resisting every blow," he said.

Urging party members and activists to remain calm and avoid provocation, Fakhrul said, "They are trying to provoke us, to make us fall into their trap so that we lose our temper."

Describing the recent developments as part of a conspiracy, he said, "To once again create instability in Bangladesh. To create unrest and cause division. To bring Bangladesh back to a place where democracy will no longer return."

Referring to the political uprisings of July and August, he said, "We joined hands with students and the public to oust fascist elements, not to bring them back."

Calling upon "all patriotic political parties," Fakhrul urged, "Let us all unite and move forward together in the interest of democracy."

He also demanded a full investigation into the recent murder in Mitford. "Those responsible must be identified, and exemplary punishment must be ensured," he said.

"Those who are doing this are carrying out activities to destroy Bangladesh," he added.