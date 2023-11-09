Those in power must shun corruption: HC

The High Court in its full text of verdict in a bribery case has observed that it is impossible for anyone to engage in corruption if those under the Warrant of Precedence become free of corruption.

"Therefore, each and every person under the Warrant of Precedence must be made cleared of corruption to make a corruption-free Bangladesh," the HC bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal said in the 78-page full text of verdict, which was uploaded on its website yesterday.

In the full text of judgement, the bench cited the Warrant of Precedence, 1986 (Revised up to July, 2020).

The order of precedence in Bangladesh, officially known as Warrant of Precedence, is a symbolic hierarchy that lays down the relative precedence in terms of ranks of important functionaries belonging to the executive, legislative and judicial organs of the state, including the president and prime minister, opposition leader of the parliament, cabinet members, important government officials, chiefs of armed forces, national professors, members of the foreign diplomatic corps and so on.

The bench delivered the partial verdict on December 14 last year on an appeal filed by two officials of Titas Gas -- Md Kamruzzaman Sarkar and Abdur Rahim -- challenging their sentences in a bribery case.

In the verdict, the HC scrapped the trial court verdict that had sentenced them to five years' imprisonment and fined them Tk 25,000 each.

In the full text of the verdict, the HC has made 16 recommendations to the Jatiya Sangsad to build Bangladesh as a corruption-free country, including introduction of an independent cadre service for recruiting officials for the Anti-Corruption Commission.

The HC recommended changing laws, like the CrPC, to require ACC officials to disclose their wealth publicly. The HC instructed the SC registrar general to share the judgement with members of parliament, chairman of the law commission, and judges for review.