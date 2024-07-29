Those involved in the killings will be brought to justice: PM

Makbul Hossain, father of Abu Sayed who was killed in police firing in Rangpur during the quota reform protest, meets Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Gono Bhaban yesterday. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday vowed to bring those responsible for the recent violence during the quota reform protest to book.

"My effort will be to find those involved in these murders. They must be punished," she said.

The premier made the remarks while handing over financial assistance to the families of 34 victims, including Rangpur's Begum Rokeya University student Abu Sayeed, who lost their lives in the violence, at the Gono Bhaban.

Hasina, also chief of the ruling Awami League, sought help of people in identifying the perpetrators. "I need [your] help too. If you know anything, please tell us."

She emphasised that the government would not allow anyone to jeopardise the future of Bangladesh and its people. "We will not allow anyone to play with the fate of Bangladesh, so I need all-out cooperation and assistance from you."

Hasina expressed her determination to prevent such criminal activities from recurring in the country. "I don't know how to console you. But I can understand your pain," she said, addressing the grieving families.

Questioning the motives of the attackers, she asked, "What was the fault of general public? Why they were killed and had to face immense suffering? Killing people to topple the government? How it is possible?"

While trying to console the victims' families, Hasina shared her own losses. "... I am like you: an orphan who has lost parents and brothers. I understand your pain. I will be by your side."

Condemning the brutality of the attacks, she remarked, "Burning down everything is never acceptable. It is unthinkably brutal to hang a person after killing them. How can a Muslim hang the body of another Muslim? Those who are involved in these crimes will surely face trial."

She stressed the need for bringing the culprits to book to ensure the safety of the people. "People cannot be protected unless they are tried."

She urged the victims' families to remain patient. "I am with you as long as I live."

PM VISITS BSMMU, POLICE HOSPITALS

Later in the day, Hasina visited Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) and Central Police hospitals to see those who were injured in the violence.

She went to the Central Police Hospital around 5:00pm after visiting BSMMU. She enquired about the health of those undergoing treatment there.

The premier gave necessary instructions to the hospital authorities to ensure their proper treatment.

During her visit to BSMMU in Shahbagh, VC Prof Deen Mohd Noorul Huq and BSMMU Hospital Director Brig Gen Md Rezaur Rahman briefed the prime minister on the treatment measures taken for the injured.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun were among the officials present during her visit to the Central Police Hospital in Rajarbagh.

As many as 39 police members are now undergoing treatment at the Central Police Hospital. Three police personnel were killed, and 1,131 others injured in the mayhem.

Hasina also visited Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Friday and the National Institute of Traumatology & Orthopaedic Rehabilitation on Saturday to see the victims of the violence.