Those involved in internet shutdown will face action: Nahid

Nahid Islam, adviser for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology, today said action will be initiated against officials involved in internet shutdown during the recent student protests.

He said this while talking to journalists on the first day of joining his office at the Secretariat.

Nahid emphasised that those responsible for the internet shutdown during the protests will face consequences, with measures being taken as early as today.

He said access to the internet is a right, so disrupting or shutting down internet services is a violation of human rights.

He also mentioned that indiscriminate internet shutdowns will no longer be tolerated. The Information and Communication Technology Division plans to incorporate youth participation to fulfil the aspirations of the younger generation.