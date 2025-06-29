Those backing proportional representation don’t want polls

Says Salahuddin

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed yesterday alleged that those advocating for a proportional representation system and prioritising local government polls may have intentions to delay or obstruct the upcoming national election.

"Those who are talking about a proportional representation system have a motive. Those who want local government elections before the national election also have a motive. Either they want the election to be delayed, or they want no election at all in Bangladesh. This could be their intention."

Salahuddin made the remarks while speaking to reporters after a memorial publication event on late president Ziaur Rahman and an archive unveiling programme organised by the Bangladesh Research Analysis and Information Network at the International Mother Language Institute Auditorium.

The BNP leader said people are united in their demand for the national election to be held in early February next year.

"All democratic people have not struggled for local government elections. We have fought for 17 years for a free, fair, and neutral national election. We have lost countless lives to establish our right to vote."

Salahuddin said the sacrifice made by martyrs during the student-led mass uprising reflects the desire for a truly democratic state in this country.

"We'll certainly be able to build that democratic state if a political government is established through a free and fair national election."

He said a consensus proposal has been made through a joint statement to hold the national election in the week before Ramadan and in the first half of February 2026, following discussions in London between Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

"It'll only be effective when the chief adviser conveys the message and instructions to the Election Commission through the appropriate process in this regard… When the Chief Adviser's Office, the Election Commission, or both inform the nation together, only then will we be truly assured that the election will be held at that time."