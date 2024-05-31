Third terminal: 97pc of construction work done

Says minister

Civil Aviation Minister Faruk Khan announced yesterday that around 97 percent of the construction work for the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport has been completed.

Speaking at a press briefing after visiting the terminal, the minister expressed satisfaction with the progress, indicating that the terminal is expected to be fully operational by the end of this year or early next year.

"Only three percent of the work, including calibration and testing of various systems, remains," said Faruk Khan.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh is reportedly preparing its staff for efficient terminal operations.

Addressing the construction of a second runway, the minister noted improvements to the Instrument Landing System and radars on the existing runway.

Regarding luggage handling, Faruk Khan acknowledged it as a significant challenge, noting efforts to enhance the service. For ground handling, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will manage operations under a joint venture with a global service provider chosen by the Japanese consortium.

The third terminal project, costing Tk 21,300 crore, began on December 28, 2019. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina soft-launched the terminal on October 7 last year.