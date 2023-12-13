‘They wanted to expand beyond Bangladesh’

Says Rab after arresting 5 Ansar Al Islam militants

Militant outfit Ansar Al Islam reportedly intended to extend their operations beyond Bangladesh, particularly in India.

As part of the plan, at least eight members of the Al-Qaeda-inspired outfit went to India's Gujarat in February 2019.

However, four of them were arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in May of this year, while the whereabouts of the other four remain unknown.

Rab came up with this information following the arrest of Shariful Islam, 32, who facilitated the illegal entry of the Ansar Al Islam members into Gujarat.

Shariful, along with five others, was arrested by Rab on Sunday from Rupganj area of Narayanganj.

A Rab official told The Daily Star yesterday that Shariful was responsible for sending newly recruited outfit members to India and Afghanistan for training.

During primary interrogation, Shariful admitted to having sent the eight individuals to Gujarat in two phases. He himself travelled to Gujrat in 2019 and returned to Bangladesh in December of the same year, said the official.

"The outfit has several members in Gujrat and other places of India. However, specifics regarding their intentions or plans in those locations are still unclear," the official added.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of the legal and media wing of Rab, told The Daily Star yesterday that they are investigating to get details on the whereabouts of the absconding Ansar Al Islam members and their plans.

According to Indian media reports, the arrested Bangladeshi members are identified as Mohammad Sojib, Munna Khalid Ansari, Azharul Islam Ansari, and Mominul Ansari.

The arrestees allegedly tried to radicalise local youths in Ahmedabad and collect funds for the outfit.

Meanwhile, a case was filed with the Rupganj police station in Narayanganj early yesterday after the arrest of six members of the outfit.

The arrestees also allegedly have a connection with the separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front, the FIR added.