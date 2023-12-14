They tried to cripple the nation, but failed: info minister

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud today said the nation could not be crippled by the killings of intellectuals.

"In more than 52 years, Bangladesh has gone a long way in implementing the dreams of Bangabandhu under the leadership of his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

Hasan, also Awami League Joint General Secretary, came up with the remarks after placing wreaths at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Rayerbazar in Dhaka this morning.

"When the independence of Bangladesh was imminent, the Pakistani occupation forces realised that and killed the best sons of the nation on December 14 to cripple the nation," said Hasan.

"If there was no ill-politics, communalism, arson and destructive politics under the leadership of BNP-Jamaat in Bangladesh, we could have materialised all the dreams of Bangabandhu by this time," he added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ensured the trial of the war criminals, said the minister adding, "When we announced to hold trial, many thought that this trial would not happen. Even after the trial began, many thought that the proceedings would not end."

"Many thought that even if the verdict was delivered, it would not be implemented. But to everyone's surprise, ignoring the chaos and pressures of many powerful nations, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ensured the trial of the war criminals and executed the verdicts," he said.