‘They took my money, deserted me at the airport’

Promising jobs in Malaysia, racket swindles the poor

Helena Begum, a widow and mother of two from Munshiganj, returned home from Malaysia after spending three harrowing days at a Malaysian airport.

"I borrowed Tk 3.5 lakh at a high interest rate to go there for work, but I ended up being locked," she said.

Helena was among 40 Bangladeshis deported from Kuala Lumpur on May 19 after Malaysian immigration officials caught them attempting to enter the country on tourist visas.

Each individual gave scammers Tk 3-5 lakh, believing they would be offered jobs upon arrival in the Southeast Asian country. As their visas were meant for tourism, the authorities detained them on suspicion and deported them.

In the first four months of this year, over 3,500 Bangladeshis were denied entry and sent back from Kuala Lumpur International Airport, reports a Malaysian news portal, quoting Malaysia authorities.

THE FLIGHT BACK HOME

On the flight back home, Helena told this correspondent that she flew to Malaysia on May 16.

"I was issued a 22-day visa. They told us employers were waiting for us," she said.

The 35-year-old woman from Munshiganj lost her husband two years ago and had been struggling to raise her two children. "That's why I borrowed Tk 3.5 lakh from a village cooperative and risked everything."

Ilias Hossain from Shariatpur, who was on the same flight, recounted a similar ordeal.

"I reached Kuala Lumpur on May 16. Someone, introducing himself as a recruitment agent, took Tk 1 lakh from me at the airport, promising that he would help me get out of the airport, but then disappeared.

"Two days passed, but no one showed up. Some of us who had no money could not even buy water to drink," he said.

On May 18, the scammers told them to go to the immigration.

"The immigration authorities arrested us and held us for a day. Each of us was fined RM 120 and then sent back."

Both Helena and Ilias say they think they saw hundreds of Bangladeshis stranded at Kuala Lumpur airport.

AIRPORT MANAGEMENT

Overseas recruitment agents say that the scammers operate at both Bangladeshi and Malaysian airports.

When one travels abroad from Dhaka airport, they have to go to the immigration desk where officials review travel history and documents. A no-objection certificate is required to get clearance.

But the deportees said they did not have to present such documents to obtain immigration clearance in Dhaka.

Asked about this, Enamul Haque Sagor, assistant inspector general at the Police Headquarters, said, "We only let people go when they have all required documents, including return tickets. No one gets through without proper checks."

CARTEL IN MALAYSIA

According to Malaysian news portal New Straits Times, the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (MCBA) found that the 40 Bangladeshis loitered in specific areas of the airport to avoid detection.

The syndicates would then guide them through a "safe route" past immigration, a tactic known as "counter-setting".

The migrants violated the terms by overstaying in the airport. Some stayed up to two days, pretending to be tourists and lingering near seating areas, charging stations, and toilets, read the report, citing the MCBA.

Investigators found many had return tickets, but had deliberately cancelled them.

MCBA Commander Ibrahim Mohd Yusof said, "These attempts to bring in foreigners without legal entry clearance continue. Syndicates exploit loopholes and even collude with corrupt officers.

"They gather in specific locations to avoid inspection and wait for agents to facilitate their illegal entry. Some come under the pretext of training, sports events, or tourist packages arranged by third parties."

From January to April this year, 8,796 individuals were denied entry at Kuala Lumpur airport — with Bangladeshis topping the list at 3,673, according to the news report.

A source said migrants from Bangladesh were often received by a man named Altaf Khan of Afia Overseas, who allegedly bribed Malaysian immigration officers to free detained workers. Altaf was arrested last year in Malaysia on human trafficking charges.

A senior leader of Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies, requesting anonymity, said, "Illegal migration is tarnishing Bangladesh's image in Malaysia and beyond, jeopardising future access to labour markets."

BAIRA Secretary General Ali Haider Chowdhury said, "Migrant workers will find a way to go abroad, legal or not. If the government doesn't open legal channels, illegal migration will persist. Strict action must be taken against those sending workers on tourist visas."

LABOUR MARKET

On May 14, a Bangladeshi delegation led by Asif Nazrul, adviser to the expatriates welfare ministry, met with Malaysia's home and human resources ministers in Putrajaya.

The delegation included Senior Secretary Neamat Ullah Bhuiyan, Deputy Secretary Sarwoer Alam, and Lutfey Siddiqi, special envoy of the chief adviser on international affairs.

In a Facebook video following the meeting, Prof Asif said Malaysia had plans to hire over 1 lakh foreign workers and that he urged Malaysian Human Resources Minister V Sivakumar to prioritise Bangladeshis.

According to data from Malaysia authorities, around 9 lakh Bangladeshis currently work in Malaysia, including nearly five lakh recruited through 101 agencies approved since late 2022.