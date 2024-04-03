They stole 20,000 phones in 5yrs

Rab arrests 20 of a gang in Dhaka

After stealing a cell phone, it only takes three to seven seconds for the gang to change the stolen phone's IMEI number.

Using special software, the syndicate changes the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) of the phones they steal and gives them a new look. Then they change the phone's cover and display screen before sending it back to the market for sale again.

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab-3) yesterday disclosed the findings following the arrest of 20 members of four such cell phone theft syndicates.

Rab arrested the members of those syndicates by conducting drives in the capital's Gulistan, Sanir Akhra, Mohammadpur, and Khilgaon, alongside Narayanganj, on Monday.

The arrestees are – Hafizur Rahman, 35; Roni Ahmed Imon, 29; Jashim Uddin, 35; Jamal Uddin, 50; Abul Matubbor, 42; Ahammad Ali, 35; Kamal, 40; Bappi, 29; Abid Hossain Sonu, 38; Robin Bhuyan, 21; Ariful Hossain, 22; Ibrahim Mia, 40; Sujon, 29; Delowar, 33; Abdur Rahman, 19; Raju, 27; Jihad Hossain, 24; Munaem, 38; Raju, 45; and Rafiq, 38.

Rab recovered 542 smartphones, 341 button phones, a large number of fake IMEI stickers, a heat gun, electronic sensor devices, various tools used to change IMEI, six knives, a laptop, an LCD monitor, and Tk 11,600 in cash from their possessions.

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of legal and media wing of Rab Headquarters, said the arrestees were involved in cell phone theft, smuggling, and changing IMEI over the last five to six years.

"One of the syndicates was only responsible for snatching or stealing cell phones and then selling those to other groups. Then the second group got the phones ready for sale again by changing the IMEI numbers," he said.

Moin said these syndicates were mainly active in the Gulistan, Mohammadpur, and Khilgaon areas of the city.

The syndicate has changed the IMEI number of 20,000 cell phones so far, he said.

"Depending on brand and quality, these cell phone prices vary between Tk 500 and Tk 20,000. Good quality cell phones were sold out to different mobile shops in markets, while others were sold out at different points of the city through street vending," said the director.

Rab said the arrestees were wanted in several cases filed with Shahbagh and Sonargaon Police Stations.