‘They sold yaba posing as journos’

DNC arrests 6 in separate drives

Under the guise of media correspondents or grocery traders, narcotics dealers are smuggling Yaba and marijuana from neighbouring countries -- Myanmar and India -- to Bangladesh.

To avoid detection by law enforcement, these traffickers employ women as carriers and affix press stickers on vehicles.

The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) disclosed the findings following the arrest of six persons in two separate operations within the last 48 hours.

During a drive on Sunday evening in the capital's Ramna area, the DNC arrested Ershad Khan, 40, Monir Hossain, 37, and Mintu Mia, 52, and seized 4,400 pieces of yaba from their possession.

The DNC team at first faced resistance when attempting to check a car with a press sticker.

Two of the arrested individuals, Ershad and Mintu, falsely identified themselves as journalists, Md Mehedi Hasan, assistant director of the DNC (north), told The Daily Star.

"As we had specific intelligence, we interrogated, and the arrestees finally admitted to the narcotics trade," he said, adding the arrestees used to deliver yaba.

Mehedi said the arrestees had been smuggling yaba for the last year, and in every consignment, they used to bring in and sell eight to 10,000 pills.

"We are now conducting drives to arrest the rest of the members," he added.

In another drive on Monday evening, the DNC team arrested three -- Md Sagor, 20, and his two associates – Rozina Akter Moyna, 25, and Roksana Akter Sumi, 28, -- by conducting a drive in Narayanganj.

Searching the flat, the DNC team recovered 45kg marijuana packed inside three pieces of luggage, said the official.

Investigators said Sagor took the house on rent three years back, identifying himself as a grocery trader. But he was involved in selling marijuana after bringing those from the Comilla border using female carriers, Obaidul Kader, an Inspector of Uttara circle of DNC, told The Daily Star.

"The arrested two females were his carriers," said Obaidul.