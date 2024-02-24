They might put me in jail: Yunus

Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus fears that he will be put in jail and everything he has built will be destroyed.

The situation is "very alarming" and "very bleak" he said in an interview with ZEIT ONLINE, a news outlet based in Germany.

"They might put me in jail. Also, I fear that whatever has been built will be destroyed," said the Nobel laureate who has been promoting microcredit and social entrepreneurship for decades.

"Our offices have been taken over by strangers. A crowd of about 35 people entered the new building which houses the headquarters of our social business companies and they passed the security guards, jumped over security barriers, and announced to take over the eight companies.

"…They locked the offices with their own locks as they left the building for the night. The next morning they came back, and opened the locks to let in the staff of the companies. With each day, they have become more aggressive."

When asked who is behind the recent attacks, Prof Yunus said, "In Bangladesh everybody knows how these things happen. We are not supposed to name names; it brings heavy consequences."

Referring to the report that Alexei Navalny died in Russia while imprisoned, the German media asked whether Prof Yunus was worried. He replied, "I leave it to my destiny."

Yunus said that many of his friends from abroad invite him to go to their countries. "I have been offered citizenship, resources and research facilities at universities. But I don't want to leave Bangladesh. I always tell them I have been working in Bangladesh all my life. Also, if I go, what happens to the many people I work with? Once I leave, nobody will know what happens to those people who gave their lives to build these amazing institutions for the world."