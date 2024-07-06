They make jute braids to send their kids to school

Women from Rajpur, Khuniagach, and Gokunda unions along the Teesta river in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila have been crafting jute braids for the past five years to supplement their family incomes.

Facing impoverishment exacerbated by recurrent floods and erosion, approximately 60 percent of families in these unions have lost their lands and homes, relying on government lands and dykes for shelter.

Tulsi Rani, 27, took matters into her own hands in Madhuram village, and inspired around 3,000 women along the way to weave jute braids during their free time after household chores.

"I started making jute braids to earn some money to help my family. Later, I engaged some other women to work with me," said Tulsi Rani.

"Different handicraft establishments provide me jute fibres. I weigh and deliver the fibres to women, and they make braids and submit those to me. I would then weigh and send the braids to the establishments," she added.

Different other jute products, including bags, floor-mats, and rugs are also made by them.

Through their craftsmanship, these women have transformed adversity into opportunity, showing resilience and entrepreneurial spirit in challenging circumstances. With the money these women are earning, they are now able to send their children to school and meet the expenses, they added.

Each woman earns between Tk 24 to Tk 90 per braid, depending on its thickness, producing an average of 3-4 kilogrammes of braids daily.

Karla Rani, for instance, earns Tk 100-150 daily. She has recently used her savings for her daughter's wedding.

Meanwhile, the income has helped women like Mina Rani and Jannati Begum send their children to school. They praised Tulsi Rani for leading the way.