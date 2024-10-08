‘They killed my son for speaking up’

Father tells event marking Abrar Fahad’s fifth death anniversary

Father of Buet student Abrar Fahad, who was beaten to death by some Chhatra League activists on October 7, 2019, speaks at a programme at Palashi marking his son’s fifth death anniversary yesterday. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Various social and political organisations organised different events yesterday marking the fifth anniversary of Buet student Abrar Fahad's murder.

At Palashi intersection, the Abrar Fahad Smriti Sangsad erected a memorial titled "Agrasan Birodhi Aat Stambha". This structure features eight pillars, symbolising sovereignty, democracy, public security, communal harmony, economic self-sufficiency, protection of local industries, agriculture, rivers, forests, and ports, cultural freedom, and human dignity.

It was inaugurated by Mahmudur Rahman, the acting editor of Amar Desh.

The original memorial was demolished in 2020 by members of the Chhatra League shortly after its construction. Many, including now member secretary of Jatiya Nagorik Committee Akhtar Hossain, were attacked by BCL at the time.

Speaking at the event, Abrar Faiyaj, the younger brother of Abrar Fahad, said, "When my brother posted [a Facebook status critical of India], I told him that the Chhatra League would attack him for writing such things. But he replied that someone had to speak up."

Faiyaj noted that Abrar believed, as a second-year student, he faced comparatively less risk in speaking out than a fresher would.

Additionally, Faiyaj said Fahad trusted his roommates to support him if anything went wrong.

"Later, it turned out that the main culprit was his roommate, who had tagged him as affiliated with Shibir. My question is: how can anyone advocate for forgiveness for an organisation that produces such brutal killers?" Faiyaj asked.

Abrar's father Barkat Ullah said, "My son was murdered after enduring torture for five hours on this day. My son was targeted and killed by Chhatra League miscreants for speaking out against injustice."

He called for the maximum punishment for those involved and urged the authorities to ensure that no one else has to sacrifice their life like his son did.

Hasnat Abdullah, a coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, said a clear decision must be made regarding those who have perpetrated violence on universities for the past 16 years.

He emphasised the need to bring those responsible for oppression to justice.

Mahmudur Rahman said the mass uprising has presented the nation with an opportunity to overcome Indian hegemony.

He said the youth who toppled Sheikh Hasina would get his full support if they unite against ongoing Indian aggression.

Nasiruddin Patwari, convener of Jatiya Nagorik Committee, coordinator Sarjis Alam, and Akhter Hossain also spoke at the event among others.

Besides, a new memorial was also inaugurated yesterday by BUET's Vice-Chancellor Professor ABM Badruzzaman.

Additionally, a prayer session was held at the BUET Central Mosque in Abrar's memory. A rally titled "Nirapod Bangladesh Chai" also took place at Shahbagh.