They farm, they feed, yet go unseen

Despite being at the heart of agriculture, women farmers in Jamuna’s charlands remain unrecognised, unrecorded

Amina Khatun, 34, from Boilgachi village in Sirajganj's Belkuchi upazila, spends her days tending crops, caring for livestock, weaving cotton, and raising her two children.

During peak farming seasons, she works up to 12 hours a day in the fields, on top of managing all household chores. However, despite all that, her efforts go unnoticed, and her decisions, unrecognised.

Like many women in the char villages along the Jamuna River, her contribution remains invisible in both policy and practice.

"Even after working the same hours as my husband in the field, raising children, and doing all the housework, I still have to explain why his meal was late," she told this newspaper.

She is not alone. Thousands of women in the char villages work just as hard -- if not harder -- than men, yet their roles are rarely acknowledged.

Sajeda Begum, from Bilmahisha village in Baradhul union, works side by side with hired labourers on her husband's small farm. At home, she tends to ducks, chickens, goats, cows, and a vegetable garden.

In these chars, women often work longer hours than paid male labourers, who earn Tk 600–750 for an eight-hour day, alongside lunch. But women's work is unpaid and simply expected as 'household duties'.

Her responsibilities range from milking cows and collecting grass to preparing land, planting, applying fertiliser, harvesting, and sorting crops. But she earns nothing.

"I don't get paid, and I don't own anything. If we hired people for all this, it would cost a lot. That's why I do it," she said.

In these chars, women form the backbone of agriculture. They often work longer hours than paid male labourers, who earn Tk 600–750 for an eight-hour day, alongside lunch.

But women's work is unpaid and simply expected as "household duties" there.

"When labourers are hired, they get paid. When we work, it's just expected of us. Even if I'm sick, the field is still my responsibility, not my husband's," said Mukta Begum from Baradhul.

This unpaid work also goes unrecorded in agricultural data and government records, hiding the true scale of their contribution.

"We don't ask for much -- just some recognition. Our work feeds families, but no one talks about it," said Fatema Khatun from Alokdia.

Hardly any women in these villages own the land they farm. The land is registered in the names of husbands or fathers-in-law, so women are invisible to the state.

Without land registered in their names, women are not officially recognised as farmers and cannot access Krishi Cards, subsidised seeds and fertilisers, training programmes, or official crop procurement schemes. They are also ineligible for agricultural loans.

National surveys show only about 10 percent of farmland is in women's names, and another 2 percent jointly. In char areas, it's even lower -- around 4 percent. As a result, women's labour remains unrecognised and unprotected.

"We do all the work but have no say or identity. The land is not ours, so neither are the benefits," said Mukta Begum.

Meanwhile, while women are knowledgeable about the land and crops, they are excluded from decision-making.

"We just do as we're told. No one asks for our opinion," said Fatema Khatun from Alokdia.

They are also left out of farm databases and extension programmes.

Experts say the problem in Sirajganj reflects a broader issue across rural Bangladesh.

In the 26 villages of Baradhul union, nearly every household raises cattle and grows crops. Women are responsible for feeding animals, milking cows, and most daily care.

But when it comes to selling products at the market, men take over -- and keep the money.

Markets remain male-dominated spaces, and the women who go often face harassment or rudeness. There are no separate spaces for women sellers, and existing gender norms make it even more difficult for them to visit marketplaces.

"There's no written rule, but it's like a law that women can't go to market to sell products," said Anowara Khatun from Tarabaria. "I get harassed just for working in the field. I can't imagine the level of harassment if I went to sell products at the market."

As a result, women sell to wholesalers at home, usually at lower prices. "They don't pay us fair rates, but we can't go to the market. And when our husbands or sons make the sale, they keep the money," said Lucky Begum from Bilmahisha.

From dawn to dusk, women like Sajeda and Anowara work relentlessly, only to be dismissed as "household help". "We are allowed to work, but not to speak or earn. We are mocked if we try to do more," Sajeda said.

However, a positive change is slowly taking root.

Many of these women are now receiving training on their rights and various aspects of farming, helping them reclaim their agency.

Under the Community-based Resilience, Women's Empowerment and Action (CREA) project -- funded by the Embassy of Sweden and implemented by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) in partnership with National Development Programme (NDP) -- women are receiving training in farming, cattle and poultry rearing, leadership, dispute resolution, and social accountability.

Aktaree Begum, project coordinator of CREA, said women's groups have received two-day training sessions on agriculture, gender, human rights, child marriage, and dowry. "This helps women speak up and get involved," she said.

Women say the training has made a difference.

"After the training, I speak up at home and know my rights," said Mukta.

"We're learning how to save and manage money," added Anowara.