They can’t oust govt by killing people: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said BNP cannot oust her government by resorting to killings and destructive activities.

"They can't oust the government by killing people. What kind of politics do they do?" she said, slamming the BNP for their subversive activities.

The premier was exchanging views with the newly elected committee of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) at her official residence, Gono Bhaban.

Talking about the train accident in Gazipur, she said some 20ft rail track was cut by a gas cutter machine at Sreepur upazila around 4:30am yesterday.

BNP terrorists did the same thing on several occasions in the past, she said, adding that eight bogies of the Mohonganj Express coming from Netrakona got derailed in Gazipur, leaving a man dead and several others injured.

"It is an attempt to kill the people by derailing the train bogies. They want to overthrow the government by killing the people. What can they achieve from a movement by killing people?" wondered the PM.

She said BNP continues arson violence and is announcing strike (hartal) and blockade programmes every other day. Their strikes and blockades have become synonymous with burning buses and trucks, she added.

"What will be the future of the country if they carry out such activities at a time when we are offsetting the brunt of the global economic recession?" asked Hasina.

The premier said instead of these destructive activities, BNP should go to the people.

She said people's votes would decide who would come to power.

"We're not trying to hang onto power. We're developing Bangladesh as long as we are in power. No one can deny that the country witnessed development. Today, Bangladesh has changed radically [because of the development work]," she said.

"Those who plan to kill people by uprooting rail tracks or burning people alive have nothing called a sense of humanity in them. So, it is the people who will have to resist it."

"There is no clemency for them. They will have to face punishment. I would like to ask the people to also stand against them," she said.

About the Israeli attack on Palestine, Hasina said Bangladesh has already sent relief items, including dry foods and clothes, for Palestinians and will send more relief goods for them.

The new FBCCI committee, with Mahbubul Alam as president, was elected in August 2023 for the 2023-2025 tenure.

FBCCI Senior Vice President Amin Helaly and three Vice Presidents, Khairul Huda Chopol, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, and Joshoda Jibon Debnath, are among the newly elected officer bearers.