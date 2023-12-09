‘They are plotting famine in the country’

PM points finger at BNP, says some foreign nations are with it

Making an oblique reference to the BNP, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said that the party "is plotting to create a famine" in the country in February-March with the support of some foreign countries.

"As they realise that the election [January 7 polls] will be held, they will create a famine in Bangladesh. This is their next plan," she said in a views-exchange meeting with the leaders of Kotalipara Upazila Awami League in Gopalganj, her hometown.

The premier said some foreign countries are conspiring to create a famine by any means. "We understand this."

Urging all not to leave even an inch of land uncultivated, she said, "We will grow crops, eat those and feed the people. We have to adopt this policy."

Without mentioning BNP by name, she said the party wants to snatch voters' right to vote.

"They kept saying that they would not let the election take place. They also said the polls schedule cannot be announced. But the schedule has been announced. Now they are making attempts so that the voters cannot go to the polling centres on the polling day.

"Who are they to snatch voters' rights? They don't have the power to do so. They can carry out arson attacks."

Hasina called upon her party leaders and activists to stay alert to such attempts.

The PM further said: "They now have realised that the election will be held. But they won't participate. If they don't want to run, let it be. But the election will be held. We have all the candidates."

Hasina went to Gopalganj on Thursday afternoon on a two-day personal trip. She returned to Dhaka yesterday.