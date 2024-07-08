‘These are just rumours’

Say police on sudden rise in ‘missing children’ cases

"Breaking news! In the last 48 hours, 35 children have gone missing in Dhaka and Chattogram. Be vigilant."

Since Saturday morning, such social media posts have gone viral on different Facebook groups. It has spread panic among the people.

Police, however, dismissed the claims as rumours. They said filing missing diaries is a regular phenomenon, and many children return home after a short while.

In a statement, the Police Headquarters (PHQ) said some recent social media posts related to "missing children" have come to their notice. Such posts are mere rumours.

The PHQ is requesting all not to be confused or panicked by such rumours. If people spread such rumours, legal action will be taken against them.

MISSING DIARIES FILED REGULARLY

According to the database, at least 76 missing diaries were filed in the first seven days of this month in all 50 police stations of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

The figure was 260 in June, 199 in May, 221 in April, 213 in March, 217 in February, and 210 in January.

Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner (crime and operations) of the DMP, said reports of 35 children going missing within 48 hours is incorrect.

Mahid said 33 GDs were filed with different police stations in connection with missing children in 72 hours from May 4 to May 6.

Between June 4 and 6, at least 36 GDs were filed in 72 hours. Similarly, 32 GDs were filed in 72 hours from July 4 to 6.

In most cases, the children came back to their families within a short time, he added.

For instance, Mohammad Mohsin, officer-in-charge of Tejgaon Police station of DMP, in a social media post mentioned a boy left home to avoid studies.

The mother sought police help to trace the missing child and police found him shortly afterwards, he added.

POLICE PREPARING LISTS

In Chattogram, police are compiling lists of missing individuals, particularly children, in response to viral social media posts, said Niskriti Chakma, deputy commissioner (DC-Crime) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police.

Authorities are verifying reports to distinguish genuine cases from instances where children have temporarily left home due to familial pressures or personal reasons, said Abu Tyeb Md Arif Hossein, additional superintendent of Police of the Chattogram Special Branch.