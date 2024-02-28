‘There’s no basis for these cases at all’

Says Yunus in interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour

All the charges brought against him and Grameen Telecom do not hold any legal basis, said Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus.

"Not only I am denying [the charges], all the lawyers that we consulted, the local consultants, the local lawyers, the international lawyers, they all agreed that there is no basis for these cases at all," he said in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour yesterday.

There is no precedence for the charges he is facing and the department of labour

"So, this is a kind of harassment. This is to make sure that I get the message or we get the message that we are not welcome."

When Amanpour asked if the harassment might be due to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina being worried that he was challenging for political power, Yunus said: "I am not in the political field -- there is no evidence that I am involved in politics. I am not interested in joining politics and I said it repeatedly so that there is no confusion."

Yunus said his friends abroad have offered to provide all the facilities needed to continue with his social business initiatives around the world.

"The young people want to see a different kind of world. And we are talking about creating a new civilisation. This civilisation is based on wrong premises -- it is a self-destructive civilisation."

When Amanpour pointed out the backlash the practice of microcredit is facing in various academic and economic circles, Yunus said that was due to some people misinterpreting the idea of microcredit.

"We created microcredit as a social business where we didn't want to make money out of the microcredit. We wanted to help the poor people, create their businesses, move on with their lives and so on."

But some took the loan shark path and used microcredit to make money out of the poor.

"So, there is the right microcredit and there is the wrong microcredit. The right microcredit is a social business -- you don't want to make money out of microcredit. You want to make the interest as low as possible just to cover the cost of your operation. That's all and you don't want to make it kind of a charity programme."

Charity programmes rarely continue for long and Yunus wants his initiatives to be sustainable.

"We get very good warm response globally. But somehow, things don't go right in my own country," he said, adding that Grameen America gave out $4 billion in microcredit.

Yunus also spoke about the incident on February 12 that saw 35 people, claiming to be affiliated with Grameen Bank, barge into the Grameen Telecom Bhaban and take over eight entities under the Grameen banner.

"If you have any claim, if you have any issue -- and these are legal issues -- you have to go to the court, find out the settlement of all those issues. You cannot just suddenly storm into a building and say we will take it over."

For now, the control of the building in the capital's Mirpur is back with Grameen Telecom.

But that brings no solace to the 83-year-old Yunus.

"There is a new case beginning on March 3 -- this is the Anti-Corruption Commission case. We are accused of corruption, money laundering and many other issues. Those cases will have longer prison sentences if they go through the whole process. We don't know when that will end."