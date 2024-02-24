There’ll be no scarcity during Ramadan: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said there will be no shortage of essential commodities during Ramadan.

"There'll be no scarcity of anything during Ramadan. All arrangements have already been made," she told a press conference at the Gono Bhaban.

It was organised to brief the media about the outcome of her recent visit to Germany where she attended the Munich Security Conference-2024.

Talking about the supply of essentials during the month of fasting, Hasina said arrangements have been made to import sufficient amounts of items including chickpeas, dates, and sugar . "So, there will be no problem," she said, reports UNB.

Referring to the manipulation of prices of various items including egg, she said, "Don't you think those who want to overthrow the government have played some tricks in increasing the prices?"

She also pointed out that the country suddenly faced a shortage of onions. The onions that had been hoarded rotted away and then thrown into water.

"What should be done with these people? You tell me. They deserve mass beating."

The premier also said that during her visit to Germany, no global leaders raised any concern or questions about Bangladesh's general election.

"No one said anything about the polls. They don't have any concern or question regarding the election," she said in reply to another question.

Hasina said bilateral issues dominated the agenda of her meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the conference.

"We have state-level relations with European countries. Besides, we have an advantage because of personal relations. No one spoke about the election. They themselves knew that I would win the election.

"Those who don't want [to see me in power again] raised the issue."

Not naming anyone, Hasina said there is a country where the election is called free and fair though it takes 12-13 days to announce the results of polls.

"Then how come the election is not free in Bangladesh though the results are announced within 24-48 hours [after voting]. We don't have any medicine for this disease. I believe our strength is our people.

"We have good relations with European countries. France will provide us with $1 billion to mitigate the impacts of climate change."

Asked about her fear of "a famine" in the country in February-March this year, Hasina said conspiracies have always been there.

"A big conspiracy was afoot to prevent the election from taking place. There was the October 28 incident and arson attacks before that. These did not happen suddenly, all were planned.

"When the vested quarters understood that they couldn't prevent the election, they began making a plot to hike the prices of essentials."

"The plot was hatched to oust the government … You all know who they are. I don't want to name anyone. I don't even need to say. But the plot still exists."

Hasina further said there is a lack of "genuine" political parties in Bangladesh.

The Awami League was formed in 1949 to speak for the people and then the party moved forward through movements. But no other party in Bangladesh has such history, she said, adding that Jamaat-e-Islami is a party of war criminals, and the BNP and the Jatiya Party were formed by military dictators.

About traffic jam in the capital, Hasina said she already asked the authorities concerned to activate the traffic signal system instead of the manual one in the city to ease traffic congestion.

"I talked to the IGP yesterday [Thursday] and asked him to take measures to activate the traffic signal system in a better way to ease traffic congestion," she said when her attention was drawn to the traffic situation in Ramadan.

The city streets now don't face additional pressure of traffic like they did before the launch of metro rail, she added.

Hasina went to Munich on February 15 and returned home on February 19.