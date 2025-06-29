There will be no special celebration on August 8: Shafiqul Alam

Govt to observe July 16 as 'July Shaheed Dibosh', Aug 5 as 'Gono-ovvutthan Dibosh'

The Council of Advisers has decided to observe July 16 as July Shaheed Dibosh (July Martyrs' Day) and August 5 as "Gono-ovvutthan Dibosh" (Mass Uprising Day), commemorating key events during last year's student-led movement.

There will be no special celebration for August 8, previously declared New Bangladesh Day, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam confirmed in a Facebook post today.

On June 25, the interim government had declared August 5 as "July Mass Uprising Day" to commemorate the student-led protests that toppled the Sheikh Hasina regime that day last year.

It had also declared August 8 as "New Bangladesh Day", marking the formation of the interim government led by Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, and July 16 as "Shaheed Abu Sayed Day" in memory of Abu Sayed, a student of Rangpur's Begum Rokeya University who was shot dead by police during protests in the district.

A government source confirmed that the New Bangladesh Day will now be cancelled. However, no gazette has been issued in this regard.