There will be no 'Aynaghar' or 'Bhater Hotel' in DB office

Says additional commissioner of DB

Rezaul Karim Mallik, additional commissioner of DMP's Detective Branch of police, today said there will no longer be any "Aynaghar" (house of mirrors) or "Bhater Hotel" (eatery) in the DB office.

Speaking at a "Meet the Press" event at the DMP Media Center, Rezaul, in his first formal address since assuming the role, vowed to reform DB's image.

He said that the "disgraced chapter" of DB would end, and the office would become "a place of justice and accountability."

The DB office will not serve as a hangout spot for celebrities and authorities will not tolerate any "Bhater Hotel" there, he added.

Emphasising the need of accountability, the additional commissioner said, "I, too, am not above accountability. As long as I hold the position of the DB chief, I will uphold justice, integrity, and professionalism in carrying out my duties."

About the upcoming Durga Puja celebration, Rezaul said DB officers, in plainclothes, are currently working to ensure the security of temples and puja mandaps.