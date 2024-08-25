There was misuse of licensed arms under AL govt: home adviser

He tells French ambassador that there will soon be a drive to recover looted weapons

There was misuse of some licensed arms during the immediate past government and the interim government will take action against those responsible.

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said this during a courtesy meeting with French Ambassador to Bangladesh Marie Masdupuy at the Secretariat today.

During the meeting, various issues including the prevailing law and order situation, police reform, and illegal arms recovery were discussed.

When the ambassador expressed concern over the looted arms from different police stations, the home adviser said a drive would be conducted soon to recover the illegal arms.

At the meeting, Jahangir said the law and order situation in Bangladesh is gradually improving.

"However, we are facing some challenges due to various demands and issue-based movements of people of different backgrounds. Hopefully, the situation will improve soon," he said.

The ambassador wanted to know about the steps taken by the present government to reform the police.

In reply, Jahangir said, "The police have to perform their duties under a lot of pressure due to a lack of time to rest.

"We have taken a policy decision to reform the police … but it is in the primary stages.

"Apart from the police force, we are also taking initiatives to reform other forces under the home ministry in phases," he said.

The entities under the home ministry include Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Department of Narcotics Control (DNC), Bangladesh Coast Guard, Ansar and VDP, Fire Service and Civil Defence, Bangladesh Jail, and the Department of Immigration and Passports.

Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of France in Dhaka Guillaume AUDREN de KERDREL and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs were present during the meeting.