There was conspiracy to occupy Gono Bhaban

Says Quader

Miscreants had a plan to occupy the Gono Bhaban like protesters occupied the Sri Lankan prime minister's office in 2022, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday.

However, the curfew announcement derailed their plan, he added.

Quader made the remarks while addressing a programme held at the Dhaka district Awami League office in Tejgaon.

He also said the government needed to verify whether certain individuals, including Nobel Laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus, had any connection with the quota reform protests and the recent violence.

"Dr Yunus used to oppose the country in secret. But now he is doing it openly. He is releasing statements calling upon the foreigners to intervene in [Bangladesh's] internal affairs. He demanded new elections in a media interview," Quader said.

He further claimed that the army had not even fired once since its deployment.

"When Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina decided to impose the curfew, the army was deployed. I challenge you, the army has not fired a single shot anywhere. But it is being propagated that we have killed thousands of people."

Mentioning the name of slain leaders Awami League members of police, Quader said the agitators killed them.

"Many people talk a lot today. 15 people were thrown from the roof. Who is responsible for these?" Quader said.

The AL leader urged international commentators to visit Bangladesh to observe the vandalism firsthand instead of issuing statements from abroad.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is not shedding crocodile tears; she is visiting hospitals and looking after the injured out of humanitarian concern.

"In contrast, BNP and Jamaat men are only issuing statements. They have no connection with the people," he added.