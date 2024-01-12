There shall be free, unrestricted freedom of expression: Info Minister Arafat

Newly appointed State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat today said Bangladesh will be a non-communal and democratic state without any restrictions on freedom of expression.

"There shall be free and unrestricted freedom of expression and information," said Arafat, who is known as an academic, social advocate, and politician.

Those who do politics with a communal mentality want democracy for themselves, but they will not give democracy to others, said the state minister, in a message shared on X, formerly Twitter.

He said fundamentalist and radical groups want freedom of expression for themselves but not for others, which creates a serious problem for the progress of democracy in a society.

"Fundamentalism and bigotry are anti-democratic," Arafat said.

First, he said fundamentalist and communal mentalities should be abandoned, and then democracy should be sought.

Arafat is a two-time member of parliament, having been twice elected from the Dhaka-17 constituency as an Awami League nominee in the 11th and 12th parliaments respectively.

He entered the 11th parliament after winning a by-election on July 17 last year on the Awami League ticket.

He is also a member of the AL's central working committee.