There is national consensus to hold election in Feb: Khosru

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said there is a national consensus to hold the parliamentary election in February, before the holy month of Ramadan.

"I think there is now a national consensus to hold the election before Ramadan. This view is shared by all parties. We do not see any disagreement on this matter," he said at a briefing today at the BNP Chairperson's office in Gulshan.

The BNP leader said political parties have reached this common ground due to various reasons and the nation is united on the issue.

Referring to the government's indication that the election might be held in mid-February following the recent meeting between Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in London, he said the nation has become happy over this decision. "I don't see any problem with holding the polls in February."

The BNP leader said the Election Commission will announce the exact date of the election as per the directives of the government. "We will wait for that announcement. Surely, at some point, the Election Commission will declare the date and time. We must remain patient. We should not live in a constant state of restlessness."

Khosru urged all the parties and people from all walks of life to remain tolerant and calm for the sake of peace and stability in the country.

"If we completely lose trust, it will damage our political culture and create unnecessary instability. That is not good for any nation," he said.

He said the nation is moving in the right direction towards democracy and expressed hope that all existing political issues would be resolved through a fair election.

"We must all have the confidence that democracy will be restored in the country," he said.

Asked about Jamaat-e-Islami's comments opposing the joint statement issued after the London meeting, the BNP leader declined to respond directly. "I do not wish to comment on statements made by other parties. Everyone has the right to speak and express their opinions."

He emphasised the importance of respecting differing opinions. "Even if we do not agree, we must respect the views of others."