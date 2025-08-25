Theft strikes newly inaugurated Mawlana Bhashani Bridge twice in three days

310 metres of electrical wiring and reflector lights stolen, sparking outrage among commuters

Just days after its inauguration, the newly built Mawlana Bhashani Bridge over the Teesta River has been targeted by thieves twice, leaving the vital link between Chilmari in Kurigram and Haripur in Gaibandha's Sundarganj into darkness.

On Thursday night, 310 metres of electrical wiring was stolen from the bridge's lamp posts. Two nights later, reflector lights were also taken, sparking outrage among residents and commuters.

Nure Alam, the bridge's security guard, filed a case regarding the electrical wire theft on Friday, estimating the loss at Tk 5.2 lakh, said Abdul Hakim Azad, officer-in-charge of Sundarganj Police Station.

Efforts to identify the criminal gang are ongoing. Police are also working to strengthen overall security, he added.

Uzzal Chowdhury, executive engineer of Gaibandha Local Government Engineering Department (LGED), said he reported the latest theft to Sundarganj Police Station yesterday.

"Police are trying to apprehend the culprits, and efforts to restore electricity are underway," he said.

The bridge was officially opened on August 20 byAdviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain.

The thefts have fuelled criticism on social media and raised alarm over safety risks on the Tk 731 crore bridge, which spans 1,490 metres and carries thousands of commuters daily.

Locals say the lack of adequate security leaves the structure and its connecting roads vulnerable.

"There is no proper security on such a large bridge," said Majidul Islam, a local schoolteacher.

"Thousands of visitors come every day. People are constantly at risk once darkness falls."

Shariful Islam, a businessman, added, "The bridge, constructed at a cost of hundreds of crores, is being damaged by these thefts. More importantly, commuters and vehicles face serious threats to their safety. Adequate security measures must be ensured immediately."

Constructed under the LGED with funding from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID), the bridge is the third and largest road bridge over the Teesta.

Of the Tk 731 crore project cost, Tk 367 crore was spent on the main structure, while Tk 363.85 crore covered connecting roads, river management, box culverts, and land acquisition. Construction was carried out by China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC).