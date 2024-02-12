Theft Incidents: Security beefed up at Ctg airport

The authorities of Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram have tightened its security measures following several incidents of theft inside the airport in November and December last year.

Lights and ground power cables of Very High Frequency Omni-Directional Range (VOR) were stolen by unidentified persons on November 11 from the airport's VOR area, disrupting its security lighting service.

Also, 20 transformers of 200 watts of Precision Approach Lighting System were stolen near the Boat Club area on December 2 and December 4, raising security concerns over the airport's runway, said airport sources.

The authorities filed a general diary and a case with Patenga Police Station in connection with the incidents. The operational activity of the airport remained unhindered during the time despite the untoward incidents.

The VOR is a ground-based electronic system that provides azimuth information for high and low altitude routes and airport approaches.

Airport sources said different electric items from the runway area often get stolen at night and the issues came to light after the power cables and transformers went missing.

The airport has three layers of security, comprising around 500 security officials, including Immigration Police, Armed Police Battalion, and Ansar members discharging duties round-the-clock.

A watch tower has been installed at a cost of Tk 1.5 lakh at the airport runway area near the Boat Club. Also, a special security patrol has been arranged to avoid further incidents of theft, said the sources.

"We have ensured several features now to tighten security at the airport. Our operational works were unaffected despite the thefts. The spots from where the transformers were stolen, were occupied by jungle and bushes. We cleared the area and installed a 24-hour watchtower for security personnel," said Group Captain Taslim Ahamed, director of the airport.

"We have also arranged for security patrols by Ansar men across the airport area, every three-hours," he added.

"The airport is a secured area and without any involvement of security person's, it was not possible to steal electrical items several times," said a police official of Patenga Police Station, wishing anonymity.

"During the regular collaboration meeting, we discussed the issues, but the airport security officials are indifferent in this regard. The stolen items cannot be used anywhere else except at the airport. Even the airport authorities don't want to file any complaint with the police station to cover up the incidents," he added.

However, Taslim said, "We have already informed the law enforcers so that they can help us find the criminals."

He reiterated zero-tolerance against any kind of irregularities.

OC Kabirul Islam of Patenga Police Station, said, "We are ready to help the airport authorities if they seek any assistance. They informed us about a theft a few days ago and we are investigating it."