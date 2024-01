Anarta Natya Mela, a theater fair that brought cultural enthusiasts together from around the country and West Bengal, concluded at Rajshahi University yesterday.

The event was organised by Anarta, a RU based theater magazine, in front of the campus' Syed Ismail Hossain Shirazi Bhaban.

Mamunur Rashid, Tariq Anam Khan, Bonya Mirza, Salahuddin Lavlu, Aruna Biswas, and Indian artists Anshuman Bhowmick and Sanchita Basu attended the event.