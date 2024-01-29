The unbearable independence!

Independents vest Hasina with responsibility to pick MPs for reserved seats

Almost all independent lawmakers do not want to be independents in the House and they claimed that the notion that they are not part of the Awami League bleeds their hearts.

They requested Leader of the House Sheikh Hasina to allow them to sit in the Treasury bench as they believe they are AL leaders first and lawmakers second.

In reply, Hasina asked them to play their role independently in the House and make constructive criticism of the government, said sources who were in a meeting between independent lawmakers and the prime minister at the Gono Bhaban last night.

Though the leader of the House directed the independents to play their role independently in the House, it is the ruling AL that will elect female lawmakers for the reserved seats -- even the ones independents are supposed to elect. The five whips -- all appointed from AL -- will even act as whips for the independents, said sources.

In reply to the independents' request to be with the ruling party in the House, Hasina, also AL president, told them she belongs to all. She said the AL and independent MPs are like her right and left hands, said meeting sources.

"One is my A team and other is my B team," Hasina was quoted by an independent as saying.

There are 62 independents in the current parliament, and of them 57 are leaders of AL and its associate and front organisations.

As many major political parties, including BNP, decided not to participate in the January 7 polls, the AL chief allowed party leaders to run as independents to make the polls look participatory and to increase turnout.

As a result, AL men that hold party portfolios in grassroots ran against party nominated candidates in 181 constituencies out of 299.

Voting in Naogaon-2 constituency was postponed following the death of an independent candidate.

The majority of the independents spoke to the AL supremo during last night's meeting and vested her with the responsibility to elect women in the reserved seats.

Hasina agreed to their proposal and said this will help her evaluate successors of many veteran and dedicated AL leaders and some professionals who have contributed to the party, said sources.

In this happens, AL will have 270 seats out of 349 in parliament.

According to the Jatiya Sangsad (Reserved Women's Seats) Election Act, the 50 reserved seats are distributed proportionally among the winning parties or coalitions in the general election.

There are 62 independent lawmakers and if they all form a non-party coalition, they get at least 10 seats. Typically, a party or coalition receives one reserved seat for every six seats won.

As the AL won in 223 constituencies this time, the party will get at least 37 reserved seats. The main opposition Jatiya Party that won in 11 seats will get two seats reserved for women.

According to sources, independent lawmaker in Munshiganj-3 Mohammad Faisal Biplab, who defeated AL central leader and party candidate Mrinal Kanti Das, told the meeting that he wants to be with the AL as his first identity is an AL member and his MP identity comes second.

Independent from Netrokona-3, Iftikar Uddin Talukdar Pintu, who defeated AL central leader and party nominated candidate Ashim Kumar Ukil, said he does not want to go beyond the AL and want to stay with the party for life.

Independent from Barishal-4 Pankaj Debnath told the meeting that he did not even fight against the "boat", AL's electoral symbol, as there was no AL candidate in his seat.

Independent from Faridpur-4 Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury, alias Nixon Chowdhury, who defeated AL presidium member Kazi Zafarullah, told the meeting that they all belong to the AL and want to represent the AL in the House.

AL leader Akhtaruzzaman, who won from Gazipur-5 defeating three-time MP and AL candidate Meher Afroz Chumki, said Hasina proved that she is one of the best leaders on earth and has the ability to lead the world. And thus, he wants to work under her leadership.

Ex-adviser to BNP chairperson Syed AK Ekramuzzaman, who defeated AL candidate Badruddoza Md Farhad Hossain, in Brahmanbaria-1 said he was a part of the AL and made a mistake by leaving the party. "I have returned home and want to work under your [Hasina's] leadership," he was quoted by one of the independents as saying.

"You are mine," Hasina was quoted by a sources as saying in response.

At one stage, the AL chief mentioned the clashes in different parts of the country between supporters of the AL and independents centring the January 7 election, and cautioned them.

She said she does not want to hear about any infighting at any place. "You are all Awami League. Don't engage in infighting. Stay united," Hasina was quoted by a meeting participant.