The trips that never happened

DB arrests 3 over travel scam

Interior designer Nahid Hazarika Ety fell prey to a travel scam after responding to a Facebook ad by Tripkart, a travel agency promising Dubai and Qatar tours for Tk 1 lakh. Ety realised she was scammed when the agency ceased communication after receiving payment, leading her to file a case with Banani Police Station.

The cyber and special crime division (north) of the Detective Branch recently arrested three of a gang in this connection. The arrestees are Saiful Alam alias Apu, the ringleader, Ahad Alam alias Talha, and Md Aminul Islam. Detectives said at least 200 people became their victims in last one year.

A laptop, 14 passports, 10 cell phones, 15 sim cards, two land phones, one Walky-talky set, a CPU, five ATM cards, and six bank cheques were recovered, said Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of DMP.

The alleged tour operator, "Tripkart," enticed individuals with cheap tour packages on social media, offering inclusive features like hotel stays, airport transfers, and guides. The syndicate targeted travel enthusiasts by assuring them of arranging visas and air tickets for up to forty individuals simultaneously.

To appear legit, the group would establish offices in upscale areas like Gulshan, Baridhara, and Dhanmondi. After collecting lakhs from unsuspecting individuals, they closed shop and relocated to a new location, according to the DB chief.

"The syndicate has collected at least Tk 58 lakh in the last six months," he added.

One such victim is Jui Akter, a college student residing in Gulshan, who paid Tk 55,000 for a Maldives tour that didn't happen.