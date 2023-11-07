‘The sound of kittens is the best music for me’

Jahanara Khanam Mukta of West Masdair in Narayanganj city is known as "Mother of Cats" to the locals.

In order to raise her cats, numbering around 80, she rented a separate three-room flat across from her own flat. Mukta does everything on her own, including giving the cat its food. After her husband passed away, she was forced to relocate overseas to live with her daughters.

She therefore wishes to give her favourite cats up for adoption. Half of her 80 cats have already been given away to various individuals.