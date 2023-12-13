‘The situation is worse than before’

Sultana Kamal on indigenous people’s rights

Rights activist Sultana Kamal yesterday expressed dismay over recent reports revealing a significant surge in the wealth of political leaders contesting the upcoming elections, as indicated by their affidavits submitted to the EC.

She also slammed Information Minister Hasan Mahmud for his recent comment that "human rights activism has become a business".

She made the remarks while speaking as chief guest at the 3rd National Conference of Indigenous People's Human Rights Protection at the Liberation War Museum auditorium in Dhaka's Agargaon.

Kapaeeng Foundation organised the conference titled "Ensure the Safety of Indigenous Human Rights Defenders".

"The information minister said human rights activism has now become a business. I want to challenge how much their [politicians'] wealth has increased and how much that of human rights activists did. They can protect neither people's rights nor the rights activists, and yet they talk aggressively to cover up their failures, trying to threaten us," Sultana Kamal said.

"When I read the newspapers, I wonder if I am living in the real world. Is it possible though, that each person's wealth has increased by 200 times, 300 times, and even 400 times?" she asked.

Referring to the plight of the country's indigenous communities, Sultana Kamal alleged that the government does not want to recognise their identities.

"Their lands are being grabbed in the name of development. In 2022, 37 families lost their land in the hill tracts and four in the plains. Attempts have been made to grab 421 acres of land in the CHT and 15 acres in the plains," she said.

"The crop fields and orchards of 200 hill families and five families on plain land have been destroyed. There were 276 incidents of human rights violations including extrajudicial killings, arrests, detentions, physical torture. There were 21 cases of sexual harassment, attempted rape, gang rape, and murder after rape."

She also said, "I am embarrassed now when I talk about human rights. The situation is worse than before. State administrators have put themselves in confrontation with human rights. In a civilised, democratic society with a sense of human rights, the looters are supposed to be in fear, not the human rights activists."

She called upon the indigenous people to continue the fight for their rights with patience.

Sanjeeb Drong, general secretary of Bangladesh Adivasi Forum, said, "It's a difficult time for indigenous people. The wealth of the rulers has increased several hundred times. A person involved in the killing and torture of indigenous communities has been nominated again for the upcoming polls."

Huma Khan, human rights adviser at the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator, stressed the need for recognition of indigenous people and their protection of human rights.