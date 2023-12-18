On the road to enlightenment

Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Mon Dec 18, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 08:01 AM

Staff Correspondent
Mon Dec 18, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Dec 18, 2023 08:01 AM

Bishwo Shahitto Kendro celebrated its 45th anniversary through a three-day-long programme that ended yesterday.

"Sobbho Sangha", an alumni association of the institution, organised the programme.

On the last day, they organised a discussion, "Bishwo Shahitto Kendro: Through My Eyes," where Mahfuz Anam, the editor and publisher of The Daily Star, was the chief guest.

Founder of the institution, Prof Abdullah Abu Sayeed, along with Mahfuz Anam, inaugurated the programme by lighting up candles while the song "Aguner Poroshmoni Chhowao Prane" was being sung in the background.

Speaking at the programme, Prof Abu Sayeed said our culture has made us resilient. It made us fight for language and independence. "We dreamed of awakening our conscience. We dreamed of expanding our vision and values," he continued.

"A nation cannot be great if its mind is small. We need to broaden our minds... lives, and dreams. Bishwo Shahitto Kendro already started the process," he added.

Mahfuz Anam also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, the programme featured an exhibition that took place from December 15 to 17.

