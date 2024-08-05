The party leaders army chief met today

Army Chief General Waker-uz-Zaman will soon engage in direct discussions with representatives of students and teachers, said a press release by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) department today.

In response to the anti-government protests amid the "Anti-Discrimination Student Movement," Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position as prime minister and left the country this afternoon.

To address the situation, Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman held meetings with leaders from several parties, including BNP, Jatiya Party, and Jamaat-e-Islami.

The meeting, held at Army Headquarters, was attended by BNP's Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas; Jatiya Party's GM Quader, Mujibul Haque Chunnu, and Anisul Islam Mahmud; Hefazat-e-Islam's Maulana Mamunul Haque; Asif Nazrul, Professor of Law at Dhaka University; Zonayed Saki of Ganasamhati Andolon; Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim of Khilafat Majlis; Shafiqur Rahman Masud, Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami; and Hamidur Rahman Azad.

During the discussion, a decision was made on the process and outline for forming an interim government in consultation with the President.

At a press briefing following the meeting, the Army Chief addressed the nation, saying that all killings and injustices would be brought to justice and urged everyone to have faith in the army.

He called on everyone to avoid the path of violence, return home peacefully, and resolve problems peacefully. He also announced that he would soon meet with representatives of students and teachers.

He said that the situation would return to normal soon. The Army Chief sought the overall cooperation of all classes and professions in the country, regardless of political affiliations, including students.