The north shivers in biting cold

The mild cold wave sweeping over the country, especially the districts of Rajshahi, Dinajpur, Panchagarh and Chuadanga, has been causing immense sufferings to people.

"The sun has not been seen due to dense fog, causing the day temperature to drop. People are suffering in the chilly weather," said AK Nazmul Haque, meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

He added that there is a possibility of rain on January 18, which will help clear out the fog and increase day temperatures. However, the night temperatures may drop further.

Yesterday, the country's lowest temperature was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur.

Meanwhile, flight operations at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) were disrupted for around 13 hours yesterday due to fog.

Two international flights that failed to land in Dhaka were diverted to Kolkata, Executive Director of HSIA, Group Captain Mohammad Kamrul Islam, told The Daily Star.

He said flights could not operate normally from 8:20pm Saturday till 9:30am yesterday due to fog, adding that operations resumed after the visibility improved.

The diverted flights returned to the HSIA after the fog had cleared, said Kamrul.

According to the Met bulletin, moderate to thick fog may be seen over the country between midnight and morning and at places the fog may stay until noon.

Air, water and road communication may be disrupted temporarily due to the fog, it added.

It also said that night and day temperatures may rise slightly in some places but the cold spell is likely to continue in other places.

In Lalmonirhat and Kurigram, people from low-income groups – especially those living in the char areas near the Brahmaputra, Teesta, Dudhkumar, Gangadharand and Dharla rivers -- have been bearing the brunt of the cold wave that has been sweeping over the north for the last few days.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Aubal Bhandra Sarkar, in-charge of Kurigram's Rajarhat Meteorological Observatory, said he has not been able to join work in the field for the last few days due to severe cold and dense fog.

Apiar Mia, 52, a day labourer who lives on a char on the Teesta basin in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila, said, "We don't have the appropriate warm clothes for this weather. It is getting very difficult for low-income people like me to support our families in the face of such extreme cold weather."

Echoing the same, Zahurul Islam, 52, of the same village, said, "We are not being able to go out and look for work. Many of us are having to borrow money to run our households."

Khadiza Bewa, 70, who lives in a village in Kurigram's Phulbari upazila, has been in urgent need of warm clothes and blankets. "But I can't afford those."

District Relief and Rehabilitation Office (DRRO) sources said around 30,000 blankets were distributed to the poor in five upazilas of Lalmonirhat, while around 43,000 were distributed in nine upazilas of Kurigram.

Meanwhile, a request for over one lakh blankets has been made to the ministry concerned.

Kurigram's DRRO Officer Abdul Hai Sarkar told The Daily Star that demand for blankets have been regular at the union-level.

"Those suffering from the cold will find some relief if the blankets are distributed as per the people's demands."