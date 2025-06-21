The Narode flows no more

A dry and cracked stretch of land along the eastern edge of Rajshahi is the only reminiscence of a river that once flowed there – the Narode river.

A few shallow, narrow patches of water can be seen along the stretch following rains during monsoon, but for rest of the year the Narode remains a dead river, clogged with silt and man-made structures at its origin.

A tributary of the mighty Padma, Narode originates near Shahpur village, just eight kilometres east of Rajshahi city, past the Katakhali Dewanpara crossing. It once stretched for around 40 kilometres through Shahpur, Pirgachha, and Paikpara areas of Rajshahi, with hundreds of small boats and dinghies navigating this waterway. The river also supported farming, trade, and life of the local people.

Over the years, rampant illegal grabbing and filling up of the river to pave way for various establishments, fish farms and mango orchards eventually led to its doom.

"Monsoon brings some spark of life to the river with water accumulating in a few places. But it is not enough to bring it back to life. Its halcyon days are long gone. It hardly flows anymore due to silt accumulation. We have been witnessing the rivers' slow, painful death over the years," said Mahbub Siddiqui, a noted river researcher who authored a book on Narode river.

"Narode's decline began long ago due to natural and geological disruptions. In 1823, a massive flood hit the Padma river and caused significant sediment deposition at Narode's origin, obstructing its natural flow. Later, a major earthquake occurred in 1897, somewhat altering the course of the Padma. Due to these events, Narode gradually lost its flow, and began to become fragmented into disconnected sections in a process of slow death. A partial revival attempt was made in 1972, shortly after Bangladesh's independence, when around 3-4 km stretch of the river near Biraldaha area was re-excavated," Siddiqui said.

However, prolonged neglect, siltation and encroachment left the river indistinguishable from surrounding land. Moreover, the government has long been leasing the river's land and adjoining areas to different individuals and institutions, often for up to 99 years, he added.

Contacted, Nur Hossain Nirjhar, upazila nirbahi officer of Puthia, said, "We are aware of the river's plight and exploring possible measures, but land grabbing and siltation make it a difficult task."

"We have not undertaken any excavation of Narode river. The Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) was tasked with this responsibility, and that too around 2016," said Arifur Rahman, executive engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board in Rajshahi.

Contacted, Md Tarikul Alam, executive director of BMDA, acknowledged it.

"Yes, there was an initiative to dredge parts of Narode. However, it failed due to poor planning, lack of follow-up and several complexities," he said.

Mahbub Siddiqui warned of the larger picture. "Narode is not alone. Many rivers in northwestern Bangladesh are dying. Without flow, without care, the rivers either turn into drains or simply cease to exist. When a river dies, so do the ecology, culture, and the livelihood around it," he said.

He urged authorities to view Narode's instance as a wake-up call to focus efforts on water management and reviving the country's dying rivers and wetlands.

"We must let rivers be rivers again. Otherwise, we are only writing our own obituary," he added.