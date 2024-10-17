The ministers’ men who made millions

At least 10 PS, APS of former govt high-ups under ACC scanner

Not only did the ministers, state ministers and lawmakers amass huge amount of wealth during the Awami League's four terms in power, their personal secretaries and assistant personal secretaries managed to stumble into fortune as well.

Who doesn't know about Jahangir Alam, the peon (aide) of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who amassed wealth worth Tk 400 crore?

Hasina herself disclosed the information in one of her press conferences.

Sheer proximity to power helped these aides amass crores, and buy luxury cars and sprawling mansions.

For 15 years, these secretaries discovered just how lucrative it could be to answer phone calls and schedule meetings for ministers or state ministers.

Mere paper-pushing opened doors to lavish lifestyles -- through tender manipulation, commission cuts, and "favour" for jobs, promotions, and transfers.

And, all these were done in the name of their bosses.

Now, following the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, the Anti-Corruption Commission has woken up against widespread corruption by people in power.

The ACC has already launched investigations into at least 25 former ministers and state ministers.

But the spotlight has also been on their PSs and APSs -- who turned ministerial connections as a means to exploit and earn.

At least 10 of these secretaries are under the ACC's investigation. They now face questions about their suspiciously extravagant lifestyles.

Among those under investigation are Hafizur Rahman Liku, former APS to ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina; Dr Harun Or Rashid Biswas, former PS to ex-home minister, along with his APS Monir Hossain; Md Shahabuddin, APS to Mannujan Sufian, the former state minister for labour and employment; ANM Ahmadul Bashar, former APS to ex-state minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury; Mizanur Rahman, APS to ex-social welfare minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed; Mir Mosharraf Hossain, APS to former health minister Mohammad Nasim; Shamim Ahmed, APS to ex-state minister for disaster management and relief Dr Enamur Rahman, Hasnat Hossain, APS to ex-planning minister MA Mannan; and Emdadul Haque, former APS to ex-textiles minister Golam Dastagir Gazi.

ACC also filed a case against Monir Hossain, former APS of Home Minister last Thursday over amassing around Tk 50 crore illegally.

Meanwhile, a complaint submitted to ACC against Liku alleged that he purchased several hundred bighas of land in his wife's name under Messrs Rafi Agro and Fisheries in Ramdia Kashiani.

Additionally, he bought a flat in Madhu City, Mohammadpur, and illegally acquired a government plot in Uttara.

The complaint also accuses Liku of buying 10 decimals of land in Gopalganj, building a five-story house on ancestral land, and constructing a six-story and 10-story commercial building in his brother-in-law's name.

He reportedly owns Ocean Blue Resort in Kuakata and various properties under his relatives' names.

Meanwhile, ACC sources revealed that Harun Or Rashid Biswas and Monir Hossain were key players in a bribery syndicate, allegedly led by former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

They reportedly took bribes for the appointments of district superintendents of Police, and other positions.

Shamim Ahmed, APS to Enamur Rahman, is accused of owning several business ventures, including an agro park, and properties in Trishal, Mymensingh.

He allegedly built a fish farm on 100 bighas and an institute named "Bela" on 100 bighas in Porabari and owns two flats in Savar and an office in Navana Tower, Gulshan.

Bashar, former APS to Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, reportedly formed a monopoly at BIWTA after the 2018 elections.