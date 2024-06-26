The Miniket mockery

Rice millers defy ban, continue over-polishing in absence of government policy

Defying a ban, millers across the country continue polishing rice excessively and marketing it as "miniket" in the absence of monitoring.

In 2023, the government issued a ban on polishing rice and selling it under fake names, with the aim to protect the nutrients of the grains and prevent wastage.

According to the "Production, Storage, Transfer, Transportation, Supply, Distribution and Marketing of Food Products (Prevention of Prejudicial Activity) Bill-2023", manufacturing or marketing food products by removing or altering any natural ingredients in whole or partially is prohibited and a punishable offence.

The law also prohibits marketing foodstuff manufactured from an approved variety of food grain under a different or fictitious name without mentioning it as a by-product.

However, millers continued polishing different varieties of rice and were selling them as miniket, claiming they were yet to get a polishing guidelines from the food ministry.

In Bangladesh, rice is a staple food and the primary source of carbohydrates. Nearly 39 million tonnes of rice are produced annually, with an average per capita consumption of 493 grams per day, accounting for 58 percent of an individual's calorie intake, according to the Department of Agriculture Extension.

Researchers said the excessive milling of rice removes essential nutrients like iron, calcium, and vitamin B, all of which are vital for health.

Polishing rice by 10 percent or above also reduces protein by 9-18 percent, fibre by 8-19, magnesium by 6-21, and folic acid by 8-50, shows a joint study by Dhaka University and Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI).

"Every year, polishing rice more than 10 percent results in the waste of 16 lakh metric tons --0.06 percent of the entire demand," DAE officials said.

Meanwhile, Habibul Bari Shozib, one of the researchers of the joint study, reiterated that vital minerals and vitamins are lost in the process of polishing rice by 10 percent or above.

According to the study, millers polish rice excessively to make it finer and market it as miniket to attract consumers, though no such rice variety exists.

Over 30 percent of the rice sold in city markets in Bangladesh is refined into a different shape, size, and color and branded as miniket, according to an International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) study published on May 1 this year.

The study titled "Research-backed policy to eliminate miniket rice in Bangladesh will improve nutrition", found that the so-called miniket rice is largely fashioned from rice varieties like BRRI-28 and BRRI-29 and has up to 70 percent less zinc than other varieties.

The report said that the name "miniket" was derived in 1985, when a high-yielding slender rice variety called Shatabdi was distributed in "mini kits" to farmers in India's West Bengal.

The IFRI report said the Shatabdi variety of rice is no longer produced.

According to Bangladesh Auto Major and Husking Mills Owners Association (BAMHMOA), rice is polished in at least 4,000 automatic rice mills across the country.

The Daily Star reached out to two dozen rice mill owners in Dinajpur, Dhaka, Narayanganj, Sunamganj, Chapainawabganj, Rangpur, Faridpur, Nilphamari, and Jashore.

All of them said they polish rice by 10-16 percent depending on the quality.

Sabbir Ahmed, general secretary of Sylhet Division Auto Rice Mills Owners Association, said, "As the government is yet to set any specific guidelines on an acceptable polishing limit, mill owners are polishing rice at will, potentially compromising public health."

Nirod Baron Saha Chandan, president of the Paddy-Rice Wholesalers and Traders Association in Naogaon, said millers across the country polish rice by 15 percent.

"People prefer whiter rice, so millers over-polish in the absence of any government guidelines," he said, adding that the government should introduce a policy in this regard soon.

Julfiqar Mahmud Niyaz, owner of Bhola Auto Rice Mills Limited and general secretary of Barishal Division Mills Owners Samity, and Masud Rana, owner of Ma Vandari Auto Rice Mill and co-organising secretary of the Auto Major and Husking Mills Owners Association in Kushtia, echoed Chandan's views.

HR Khan Pathan, general secretary of BAMHMOA, said polishing also hikes the prices of rice.

"After polishing, we get 26kg rice from 40kg paddy. But without polishing, we can save 1-1.5kg rice and the price could be reduced by Tk 2-3 per kg."

Food officials in different districts said they were unable to take any action against the millers in the absence of government guidelines.

Mohammad Babul Hossain, food controller in Kushtia, said, "There's no government policy … We have not received any instructions on rice polishing from the government or high officials."

This correspondent contacted seven district food controllers, who said the same thing.

Ismiel Hossain, secretary of the Ministry of Food, told The Daily Star that the law clearly states that rice cannot be polished.

"[Though] the policy does not specify a percentage for rice polishing, there is no way to violate the law."

Kamal Hossain, public relations officer of the ministry, said, "A rice polishing policy has been prepared and is currently at Bangladesh Government Printing Office."

Talking to this correspondent on June 20, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said, "Four crore tonnes of rice is produced in the country every year. This rice is polished five times to make it bright. This reduces the weight of the rice by 4 to 5 percent. As a result, the annual rice production is reduced by 16 lakh metric tons. If the polishing can be done only twice, the nutritional value of rice will increase, while the losses will come down."

"By adopting this approach, the cost of rice production will lower and the consumers will also get rice at more affordable prices."