The left wants to oust me but whom will they bring in?

PM questions

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the leftist parties now want to oust Awami League from power.

"Well, they want to oust me. But can they specify who will come next? Who would come to power to work for the country? It is not clear whom they want to bring to power," she said.

Since it is not clear whom the leftist parties want to be in power, they do not have any response from the people, the PM said.

Hasina, also the Awami League president, was briefing the media at the Gono Bhaban yesterday about the outcome of her recent six-day visit to Thailand, report BSS and UNB.

"Staying abroad as a fugitive, someone is carrying out a movement and giving orders online everyday, thanks to Digital Bangladesh made by our government," she said.

Talking about the January 7 national election, the AL chief said efforts were made at home and abroad to foil the election, but those efforts failed as the people were in favour of the AL.

The AL chief came down heavily on some political parties who asked the people to boycott polls.

She criticised a section of people who are always busy with spreading propaganda at home and abroad against the country's advancement.

"Foreigners and some local people were influenced by the propaganda. But the ordinary people never pay heed to them as they have faith in Awami League."

Responding to a query, Hasina said her government's goal is to make the upcoming upazila polls, to be held in four phases from May 8, meaningful.

In this context, she said a good number of political parties have boycotted the polls as they are not capable of taking part in the elections.

Replying to another question, the premier said the AL-led 14-party alliance is there and it will exist in future. She said she would sit with the alliance partners after holding a meeting with her party's advisory council.

Regarding the ongoing heatwave, the PM urged the people to plant trees in large numbers to protect the country from natural calamities.

Hasina said it is very unfortunate that the developed countries, who were largely liable for climate change, do not keep their promises of providing $100 billion to the climate fund.

She called upon the countries involved in arms race to use the money spend on producing arms and wars to reduce the impact of climate change and ensure the welfare of mankind.

Hasina criticised the US police action on the students and teachers who are staging demonstrations against the Israeli aggression on Gaza in Palestine.

She said America should take care of itself instead of watching human rights in other countries as gross violation of human rights has been taking place in that country.

"I think our police can follow the American police now. Our police can take measures to curb movements following the American style," she added.

About her visit to Thailand, Hasina said during her talks with her Thai counterpart Srettha Thavisin, the Rohingya issue and the current situation in Myanmar came up.

She informed journalists that the Thai PM pledged that he would extend whatever cooperation is necessary for Rohingya repatriation.