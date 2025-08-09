From the kitchen to continents

Nasima and Shanta’s homemade pickles go global

It began with a storm and some fallen mangoes.

During a nor'wester around five years ago, a cluster of raw mangoes dropped from the trees in Nasima Begum's village home. Not one to let them go to waste, she turned them into jars of homemade pickles -- an idea sparked by her expatriate brother. By her side stood her daughter-in-law, Shanta.

Together, the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo launched a Facebook page called "Paker Ghor Dotcom", hoping to share their homemade flavours with others.

What began on the kitchen floor of a rented house in the Imampara area of Brahmanbaria's Kasba upazila has since travelled far, reaching the dinner tables of Bangladeshi expatriates across Europe and the Middle East.

In the past five years, Nasima and Shanta have expanded beyond mango pickles, crafting over 20 varieties of traditional achaars -- olive, hog plum (chalta), jujube (boroi), garlic, beef, and naga chili -- alongside coconut sweets (narus), intricately designed pithas, and homemade cakes.

From their modest kitchen, they now earn Tk 60,000 to 70,000 per month while supporting household expenses. Their commitment to hygiene and quality has earned them a loyal following both online and in local markets.

Today, Nasima and Shanta are widely celebrated in their community as successful women entrepreneurs.

"Each item is made with the same care as a home-cooked meal," Nasima told this correspondent. "In an era of adulterated food, we make sure to use high-quality ingredients like pure oil and molasses. That's how we built our reputation for reliability."

Shanta, a college student, added that they also train local women in baking. "Many from our neighbourhood have learned cake and pitha-making techniques from us. Several have become self-reliant and now run small online businesses of their own."

Their first international order, shipped to Saudi Arabia, marked a turning point.

That milestone led to a growing customer base in Qatar, Dubai, Oman, and Bahrain, and eventually in the UK, Italy, and Germany.

"Receiving that first international order was nerve-wracking," Shanta said. "I kept wondering whether it would arrive safely? But once we got positive feedback, it felt amazing."

She said over half of the products they have sent abroad so far were delivered personally through people who just wanted to take some deshi achaar to their relatives abroad. "Apart from that, we sometimes use courier services to ship them internationally."

Nasima added, "I treat my daughter-in-law like my own daughter. That's why we've come this far together. Our friendship is our greatest strength."

Their reputation continues to grow, both online and among local buyers.

Sharmin Sultana, a schoolteacher and regular customer, said, "Shanta's homemade naru and mango-chalta pickle are always stocked in my kitchen. They use pure ingredients, so I trust them completely and never worry about adulteration."

Md Mizanur Rahman, principal of Brahmanbaria Government Women's College, said, "Shanta and Nasima prove that it's possible to earn from home. Small-capital, online-based ventures have opened new doors."

Raunak Farzana Ruba, women affairs officer of Kasba upazila, said, "Online platforms offer vast opportunities. Women can now tap into global markets from home. We provide training and easy loan facilities, and if Shanta and Nasima choose to, they can take advantage of these. Their story is a powerful example of self-reliance and women's empowerment."