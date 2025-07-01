The July that rocked Bangladesh: July 1, 2024

Though protests had already begun in response to a High Court verdict reinstating quotas in government jobs, it was on July 1, 2024, that the movement for reforms to the quota system truly took shape. That morning, a small but determined group of students gathered at Dhaka University's TSC, launching a demonstration that would mark the formal beginning of a new phase of mobilisation. One that would soon ripple across campuses nationwide.

The student protesters demanded the reinstatement of the 2018 government circular that had abolished the quota system in public service recruitment and introduced a merit-based system.

Similar protests were reported from several other public universities across the country, including Jahangirnagar University, Rajshahi University, and Bangladesh Agricultural University. Groups of job seekers joined the students in these demonstrations.

The immediate background to the demonstration lay in a June 5 High Court verdict that declared illegal the government's 2018 decision to cancel the 30 percent quota for children of freedom fighters in recruitment to first and second-class government jobs.

In response to that ruling, protests had already started on various campuses. On June 9, a section of students identifying as Dhaka University students issued an ultimatum to the government, asking it to reinstate the 2018 circular by June 30. Eid holidays contributed to the unusual length of the deadline.

With the expiry of the ultimatum, the July 1 protest marked a renewed phase of mobilisation.

The organisers announced a three-day programme, beginning on July 2 with a student rally starting from Dhaka University's Central Library. The following two days were to feature gatherings at the Raju Memorial Sculpture, bringing together students from Jagannath University, the seven DU-affiliated colleges, and institutions under the National University.

They also declared a boycott of all classes and examinations at universities and colleges until July 4.

Interestingly, the earlier banner of "Dhaka University Students" was replaced with "Students Against Discrimination", signalling an attempt to broaden the scope of the movement.

However, as of July 1, students from private universities had not joined the demonstrations.

At the TSC event, student leaders placed four specific demands:

1. Reinstate the 2018 circular that abolished quotas in public service recruitment and introduce a merit-based system.

2. Establish a commission to review and eliminate unreasonable and discriminatory quotas in all grades of government jobs, with scope for considering only constitutionally recognised backward communities.

3. Ensure that the quota facility cannot be used more than once in recruitment exams, and that unfilled quota posts are filled based on merit.

4. Take effective measures to ensure a corruption-free, impartial, and merit-based bureaucracy.

Though the first day saw a modest turnout, organisers remained confident that the momentum would build. In the days that followed, their expectations began to unfold on the streets.

The student agitation also unfolded against a backdrop of broader unrest in the public education sector. Thirty-five public universities across the country were already at a standstill due to strikes by teachers and staff who were protesting the newly introduced Prottoy Universal Pension Scheme. This existing disruption further amplified the sense of urgency and discontent on campuses.